ii ACE 30 - Impax Asian Environmental Markets Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT



Experienced and well-resourced manager: David Li, Bruce Jenkyn-Jones and Oscar Yang of specialist asset manager Impax are co-managers of this fund, which was launched in May 2010.



Superior performance: Over the medium term the fund has kept pace with its first custom benchmark, which is a composite of 80% FTSE Environmental Opportunities (EO) Asia Pacific ex Japan and 20% FTSE EO Japan indices. The fund is also in line with its second benchmark, a composite of 80% MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan and 20% MSCI Japan indices.



It is reasonably priced: This specialist fund levies annual ongoing charges of 0.97% as at 30 June 2019. ETHICAL CRITERIA



ii ACE ethical style: Embraces. This means the investment trust adopts a targeted or proactive approach to ethical investing, in an effort to make positive impact and/or environmental outcomes.



Fund EcoMarket category: Environmentally Themed. This applies to funds that significantly integrate environmental issues into their investment strategies, sometimes alongside ethical avoidance criteria. Their focus is often around longer term environmental and resource related issues.



How the fund is managed: The fund’s objective is to generate long term capital growth from rapid and sustained growth anticipated in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services such as energy, water and waste in certain countries in the Asia Pacific region. THE RISKS



Environmental focus: The performance and volatility of the fund trust may differ significantly from others that do not have a specific focus on its investment universe.



Portfolio concentration: The fund has a concentrated portfolio compared with that of its secondary benchmark (see above). As at 31 July 2019 it was invested in 42 stocks and the top 10 stocks represented 33% of assets under management.



Currency: Because investments are made outside the UK, performance may be significantly affected by changes in currency exchange rates.



Emerging markets: The trust has some exposure to emerging markets, where equity prices are typically more volatile than developed market equity prices. There are typically lower standards of corporate governance than in developed markets.