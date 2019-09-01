ii ACE 30 - L&G Ethical Trust Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT



Experienced investment manager: Legal & General is a leading provider of passive, index-tracking funds.



Low index-tracking error: This index-tracking fund has closely tracked the performance of its bespoke reference stock market index. This is the FTSE 350 index of the UK’s largest listed companies by market capitalisation, excluding those that do not conform to the fund’s ethical and environmental guidelines.



The fund is competitively priced: The ‘I’ accumulation share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.31% as at 30 September 2018. ETHICAL CRITERIA



ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.



Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Themed. This relates to funds that focus on sustainability related issues and opportunities as part of their investment strategy, often alongside ethical criteria. Their focus is often around longer term societal and environmental trends.



How the fund is managed: The objective of the fund is to provide growth by tracking the performance of the FTSE 350, excluding shares of companies whose business does not meet a range of ethical and environmental guidelines determined by an external agency chosen by the manager. In broad terms the fund has a higher weighting in telecoms, media, retail and financial services than the full FTSE 350 index. This comes at the expense of the tobacco, defence and oil and gas sectors. THE RISKS



Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude ethically screened sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.