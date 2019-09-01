ii ACE 30 - Liontrust Sustainable Future European Growth Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT



Experienced and well-resourced manager: Peter Michaelis, head of sustainable investments at Liontrust, has managed this fund since 2001 (previously at Alliance Trust Investments and Aviva Investors). He was joined by co-manager Neil Brown in 2011.



Superior performance: The fund has marginally outperformed the average return of funds in the Investment Association’s Europe ex-UK sector in the medium to longer-term. Annualised risk-adjusted returns are in the second quartile of the sector peer group over three years.



The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘2’ accumulation share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.93% as at 30 June 2019. ETHICAL CRITERIA



ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.



Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Themed. This relates to funds that focus on sustainability related issues and opportunities as part of their investment strategy, often alongside ethical criteria. Their focus is often around longer term societal and environmental trends.



How the fund is managed: The fund’s prospectus states that it meets social and environmental standards and is suitable for investors who aim for growth from their investment. All investments, principally within and across European equity markets, will be expected to conform to Liontrust’s social and environmental criteria. THE RISKS



Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.



Currency: Your investment may be significantly affected by changes in currency exchange rates.



Portfolio concentration: The fund has a concentrated portfolio compared with the MSCI Europe ex-UK index. As at 28 June 2019 it was invested in 40 stocks and the top 10 stocks represented 42% of assets under management.