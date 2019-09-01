ii ACE 30 - Liontrust UK Ethical Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT



Experienced and well-resourced manager: Peter Michaelis, head of sustainable investments at Liontrust, has managed this fund since 2000 (previously at Alliance Trust Investments and Aviva Investors). He was joined by co-manager Neil Brown in 2013.



Consistently superior performance: The fund has consistently outperformed the average return of funds in the Investment Association’s UK All Companies sector. Cumulative long-term returns are very strong compared with the sector average. Annualised risk-adjusted returns are in the first quartile of the sector peer group over three years.



The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘2’ accumulation share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.86% as at 1 September 2018. ETHICAL CRITERIA



ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.



Fund EcoMarket category: Negative Ethical. This relates to funds that use clear, sometimes strict and extensive, negative ‘ethical’ screens as their core strategy. They may avoid a significant number of areas on ethical grounds (eg armaments, tobacco, gambling) or may focus on avoiding a smaller number of areas.



How the fund is managed: The fund aims for long term capital growth and will invest in the shares of a broad range of UK companies, based on the fund manager's view of their long-term return prospects. It will invest only in companies that meet Liontrust’s ethical requirements and which will benefit from improvements in environmental standards and a shift towards a more sustainable economic system. THE RISKS



Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.



Above-average volatility: The volatility profile is slightly higher than the average fund in the peer group.



Portfolio concentration: The fund has a concentrated portfolio compared with the UK FTSE All-Share index. As at 28 June 2019 it invested in 44 stocks and the top 10 stocks represented 45% of assets under management.