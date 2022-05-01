Why we recommend it

The fund is managed by Chris Hiorns, who has been at the helm since 2007. He also has responsibility for multi-asset funds at the group. Support is provided by co-manager David Osfield and Tommy Kristoffersen, plus a five-strong responsible investment team.

Hiorns’ approach is value and contrarian, meaning he invests against the crowd. Ethical and liquidity screens are followed by valuation screens, with the aim of highlighting stocks that are currently out of favour, are more cyclical by nature, or are undergoing what are deemed to be temporary difficulties. Positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) screening is also employed. Current themes for this are education, health and wellbeing, social infrastructure, and sustainable solutions.

The portfolio consists of 50-70 names and tends to show a bias to mid-caps. Sector biases reflect the current value opportunities available in the market and have seen flexibility over time, while valuation and quality metrics will be lower than its benchmark, FTSE World Europe ex UK. Returns are expected to continue to reflect these biases.

Our positive view of the fund is based upon the differentiated value and sustainable approach which continues to be well implemented.

Ethical criteria

ii ACE sustainable style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.

Fund EcoMarket category: Ethical. These funds consider 'values based' issues like tobacco, gambling and armaments, typically alongside a wide range of environmental and social issues Some funds have strict screening criteria and avoid a significant nuber of companies. Others invest in most sectors, focusing on companies with the highest standards. Strategies vary.