ii ACE 40: Aegon Ethical Equity
WHY WE RECOMMEND IT
Experienced and well-resourced manager: Since 1999, the fund has been run by Audrey Ryan, who has the support of the wider and well-resourced UK Equities team. Ethical screening criteria is the responsibility of a separate ESG team, while Ryan focuses on the process for stock selection and portfolio construction.
ETHICAL CRITERIA
ii ACE ethical style: Avoids. This means the fund simply screens out specific sectors considered to be unethical, or stocks whose environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores are below a certain threshold.
Fund EcoMarket category: Negative Ethical. This relates to funds that use clear, sometimes strict and extensive, negative ‘ethical’ screens as their core strategy. They may avoid a significant number of areas on ethical grounds (e.g. armaments, tobacco, gambling) or may focus on avoiding a smaller number of areas.
How the fund is managed: Aegon Ethical Equity (formerly branded under the Kames umbrella) is an actively managed fund, suitable for investors who seek to gain exposure to UK equities via an ethical solution. Since 1999, it has been run by Audrey Ryan, who has the support of the wider and well-resourced UK Equities team. Ethical screening criteria is responsibility of a separate ESG team, while Ryan focuses on the process for stock selection and portfolio construction.
The fund has a relatively concentrated portfolio of around 50 to 70 holdings with no specific constrains on a sectors or themes. The ethical element of the investment philosophy is shaped by 12 filters that a candidate needs to pass before inclusion in the portfolio. That includes activities around animal testing, military or tobacco production, and environmental issues. In addition, the ESG team reviews current and potential holdings on a regular basis in order to make sure there are no controversies and the businesses are aligned with the fund’s ethical objectives. Due to the strict exclusion process, the manager has a limited universe, hence the portfolio invests further down the market-cap in medium-sized and smaller companies compared to its FTSE All-Share benchmark.
THE RISKS
Ethical screening: In certain market conditions, the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.
Smaller companies: The bias towards smaller companies and the limitations of the investable universe could lead to returns that significantly deviate from those of the broader UK market. Therefore, this fund could be best utilised to complement a well-diversified portfolio.
