ii ACE 40: ASI Europe ex UK Ethical Equity

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Successful long-term track record: Strong short and long-term track record against both the benchmark and peers.

Risk controls in place: In order to prevent dramatic deviation from the index.



ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.

Fund EcoMarket category: Ethically Balanced. These funds combine a wide range of, sometimes complex, positive and negative ethical screening policies as part of their investment strategies and may apply ‘best in sector’ strategies – which means they may invest in most sectors.

How the fund is managed: The fund is managed by Sarah Norris and Ian Hewett who aim to generate long-term capital growth by investing in quality European companies. They run a high conviction portfolio of around 50 stocks, which are primarily selected on their individual merits and comply with the team’s ethical criteria. They avoid investing in companies that have operations in certain areas such as animal testing, weaponry, adult entertainment, and gambling services. The fund will also seek to include companies whose business activities are regarded as making a positive contribution to the environment or improving the quality and safety of human life. This is assessed by referring to the UN Global Compact, which encourages companies to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies.

The strategy aims to achieve a 2% higher return than the provided by its FTSE World Europe ex UK Index benchmark (before charges) per annum over rolling five-year periods. The team also applies strong risk management controls and the fund’s returns are not expected to deviate more than 8% from those of its benchmark under normal market conditions.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions, the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.

High conviction approach: The strategy carries a higher risk, albeit with risk management controls in place. The fund, therefore, might not be suitable for investors with a lower risk profile.

Currency: Your investment may be significantly affected by changes in currency exchange rates.