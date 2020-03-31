ii ACE 40 - BMO Responsible Global Equity Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced and well-resourced manager: Jamie Jenkins, head of BMO’s Responsible Global Equities team, has managed the fund since January 2014. Nick Henderson has been deputy manager since November 2016.

Superior performance: Over the long term, the fund has regularly beaten the average annual return of funds in the Investment Association’s Global sector. Cumulative medium to long-term returns are strong compared with the sector average. Annualised risk-adjusted returns are in the second quartile of the sector peer group over three years.

The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘2’ accumulation share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.79%.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.

Fund EcoMarket category: Ethically Balanced. These funds combine a wide range of, sometimes complex, positive and negative ethical screening policies as part of their investment strategies and may apply ‘best in sector’ strategies – which means they may invest in most sectors.

How the fund is managed: The investment objective is to provide long-term capital growth. The fund is ethically screened and will invest only in companies whose products and operations are not considered to be harming the world, its people or its wildlife and are considered to be making a positive contribution to society.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.

Above-average volatility: The volatility profile is higher than the average fund in the peer group.

Currency: Your investment may be significantly affected by changes in currency exchange rates.

Portfolio concentration: The fund has a concentrated portfolio compared with the MSCI World index. As at 31 March 2020 the top 10 stocks represented 34.9% of assets under management.