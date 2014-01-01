ii ACE 40: BMO Sustainable Universal MAP Cautious

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT Low cost, globally diversified, one-stop shop for active management: With an ongoing charge of just 0.35% and the multi-asset fund’s global diversification, the fund is an ideal way for beginner investors to invest in a responsible fashion. It is also one of our six Quick-start funds. Clear and well-defined investment process: The fund is part of the BMO Sustainable Universal MAP range, which combines the firm’s expertise in multi-asset active management and responsible investing. Successful long-term track record: The BMO Sustainable Universal Map were launched in December 2019. However, the BMO team has a successful long-term track record of producing strong risk adjusted returns in running multi-asset ESG products since the launch of, what is today known as, BMO Responsible UK Equity in 1984. ETHICAL CRITERIA ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors. Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Themed. This relates to funds that focus on sustainability-related issues and opportunities as part of their investment strategy, often alongside ethical criteria. Their focus is often around longer term societal and environmental trends. How the fund is managed: The BMO Sustainable Universal MAP Cautious fund is an actively managed multi-asset fund, designed to provide consistent long-term capital growth by using a cautious risk approach. The fund targets an annualised return of 2% above inflation over five years. The fund can hold as little as 20% and as much as 60% in equities. Bear in mind the inflation target is just a target and is not guaranteed. Along with avoiding damaging or unsustainable practices, the fund focuses on companies making a positive difference to the world we live in. In its prospectus, the fund states the fund manager seeks to “avoid investments that are contrary to the goals of making positive contributions to society and/or the environment.” In addition, the fund invests “in companies that provide sustainable solutions or that make positive contributions to society and/or the environment.” Thirdly, the fund manager targets companies that “will benefit from active investor engagement, leading to reduced risk, improved performance, best practices and, overall, long-term investor value.” THE RISKS Ethical screening: In certain market conditions, the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe. Currency: Because the fund contains investments outside the UK, performance may be significantly affected by changes in exchange rates.