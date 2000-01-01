ii ACE 40 - Climate Assets Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced manager: Claudia Quiroz of Quilter Cheviot has managed this fund since 2010. She has 17 years’ experience managing sustainable, ethical and responsible investments.

Consistently superior performance: The fund regularly outperforms the average annual return of funds its peers. Cumulative long-term returns are very strong compared with the peer group average.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.

Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Themed. This relates to funds that focus on sustainability related issues and opportunities as part of their investment strategy, often alongside ethical criteria. Their focus is often around longer term societal and environmental trends.

How the fund is managed: It seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation and provide income by multi-asset allocation and multi-thematic investment. The fund invests around the world with a focus on investment opportunities arising from the convergence of climate change, resource scarcity and population shifts.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not have a focus on specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.

Currency: Because investments are made predominantly outside the UK, performance may be significantly affected by changes in exchange rates.

It is more expensive than peers: The ‘B’ accumulation share class levies annual ongoing charges of 1.19%.