ii ACE 40 - Fundsmith Sustainable Equity Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced and well-resourced manager: Terry Smith, founder and chief investment officer of Fundsmith, has managed the fund since its launch in November 2017.

Well-defined approach: The fund adopts similar investment principles to the better-known Fundsmith Equity fund but excludes specific companies and sectors from its investment universe.

Superior performance: In its short history, the fund has outperformed the average return of funds in the Investment Association’s Global sector.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.

Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Tilted. These funds integrate sustainability considerations into their investment process in order to help to make better investment decisions but investments are not driven by sustainability themes. These funds may invest in most company types and may be ‘overweight’ in companies with higher standards and ‘underweight’ in companies with poor practices – rather than necessarily excluding them. They may work to encourage more sustainable business practices through stewardship activity.

How the fund is managed: The investment objective of the fund is to achieve long-term growth in value. It will not invest in businesses that have substantial interests in any of the following sectors: Aerospace and Defence, Brewers, Distillers and Vintners, Casinos and Gaming, Gas and Electric Utilities, Metals and Mining, Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels, Pornography, and Tobacco. In addition, further criteria are applied to screen investments in accordance with the authorised corporate director’s sustainable investment policy.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions, the performance of the fund may differ from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.

Portfolio concentration: The fund has a concentrated portfolio compared with most globally oriented equity funds, typically holding around 25 stocks.

It is more expensive than peers: The “I” accumulation share class levies annual ongoing charges of 1.05%.

Currency: The fund invests predominantly in non-sterling quoted assets, which may be significantly affected by changes in exchange rates.