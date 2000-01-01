ii ACE 40 - Impax Asian Environmental Markets Fund
|Asset Group
|Asset Sub-Group
|Investment Category
|Equities
|Asian equities
|Adventurous
|
WHY WE RECOMMEND IT
Experienced and well-resourced manager: David Li, Bruce Jenkyn-Jones and Oscar Yang of specialist asset manager Impax are co-managers of this fund, which was launched in May 2010.
Superior performance: Over the longer and shorter term the fund has outperformed the average performance of its peers.
ETHICAL CRITERIA
ii ACE ethical style: Embraces. This means the investment trust adopts a targeted or proactive approach to ethical investing, in an effort to make positive impact and/or environmental outcomes.
Fund EcoMarket category: Environmentally Themed. This applies to funds that significantly integrate environmental issues into their investment strategies, sometimes alongside ethical avoidance criteria. Their focus is often around longer term environmental and resource related issues.
How the fund is managed: The fund’s objective is to generate long term capital growth from rapid and sustained growth anticipated in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services such as energy, water and waste in certain countries in the Asia Pacific region.
THE RISKS
Environmental focus: The performance and volatility of the fund trust may differ significantly from others that do not have a specific focus on its investment universe.
Currency: Because investments are made outside the UK, performance may be significantly affected by changes in currency exchange rates.
Emerging markets: The trust has some exposure to emerging markets, where equity prices are typically more volatile than developed market equity prices. There are typically lower standards of corporate governance than in developed markets.
|Information and data compiled to October 2020.
Risk warnings
The information we provide in the ACE 40 investments list does not constitute a "personal recommendation". You should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances and that the ethical style of the investment reflects your personal beliefs.
Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.
Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab.
If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor.
Any changes to the ii ACE 40 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii ACE 40 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii ACE 40 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii ACE 40 investments list.