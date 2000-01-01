ii ACE 40 - Impax Asian Environmental Markets Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced and well-resourced manager: David Li, Bruce Jenkyn-Jones and Oscar Yang of specialist asset manager Impax are co-managers of this fund, which was launched in May 2010.

Superior performance: Over the longer and shorter term the fund has outperformed the average performance of its peers.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Embraces. This means the investment trust adopts a targeted or proactive approach to ethical investing, in an effort to make positive impact and/or environmental outcomes.

Fund EcoMarket category: Environmentally Themed. This applies to funds that significantly integrate environmental issues into their investment strategies, sometimes alongside ethical avoidance criteria. Their focus is often around longer term environmental and resource related issues.

How the fund is managed: The fund’s objective is to generate long term capital growth from rapid and sustained growth anticipated in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services such as energy, water and waste in certain countries in the Asia Pacific region.

THE RISKS

Environmental focus: The performance and volatility of the fund trust may differ significantly from others that do not have a specific focus on its investment universe.

Currency: Because investments are made outside the UK, performance may be significantly affected by changes in currency exchange rates.

Emerging markets: The trust has some exposure to emerging markets, where equity prices are typically more volatile than developed market equity prices. There are typically lower standards of corporate governance than in developed markets.