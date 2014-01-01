ii ACE 40 - L&G Ethical Trust Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced investment manager: Legal & General is a leading provider of passive, index-tracking funds.

Low index-tracking error: This index-tracking fund has closely tracked the performance of its bespoke reference stock market index. This is the FTSE 350 index of the UK’s largest listed companies by market capitalisation, excluding those that do not conform to the fund’s ethical and environmental guidelines.

The fund is competitively priced: The ‘I’ accumulation share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.31%.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the index-tracking fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.

Fund EcoMarket category: Ethically Balanced. These funds combine a wide range of, sometimes complex, positive and negative ethical screening policies as part of their investment strategies and may apply ‘best in sector’ strategies – which means they may invest in most sectors.

How the fund is managed: The objective of the fund is to provide growth by tracking the performance of the FTSE 350, excluding shares of companies whose business does not meet a range of ethical and environmental guidelines determined by an external agency chosen by the manager. In broad terms the fund has a higher weighting in telecoms, media, retail and financial services than the full FTSE 350 index. This comes at the expense of the tobacco and defence sectors.

Please be that aware that although these funds have ethical criteria their strategies vary. Some funds, particularly low cost and tracker funds, often invest in companies that are considered to be more responsibly managed than their competitors - but they may still be considered undesirable by some ethically minded investors.

Please note that this fund contains oil and gas companies within its top 10 holdings.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude ethically screened sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.