ii ACE 40: Lyxor Green Bond

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced investment manager: Lyxor is a leading provider of passive, index-tracking funds.

Low index-tracking error: This index-tracking exchange traded fund has closely tracked the performance of its reference stock market index. This is the Solactive Green Bond EUR USD IG Index.

The fund is competitively priced: The ETF levies annual ongoing charges of 0.25%.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Embraces. This means the index-tracking exchange traded fund adopts a targeted or proactive approach to ethical investing, in an effort to make a positive impact and/or environmental outcomes.

Fund EcoMarket category: Environmentally Themed. This applies to funds that significantly integrate environmental issues into their investment strategies, sometimes alongside ethical avoidance criteria. Their focus is often around longer term environmental and resource related issues.

How the fund is managed: The aim of the ETF is to track the Solactive Green Bond EUR USD IG Index, a benchmark of EUR and USD denominated investment-grade green bonds issued by sovereigns, supranationals, development banks and corporates.

Please be that aware that, although all of these funds have ethical criteria, their strategies vary. Some funds, particularly low cost and tracker funds, often invest in companies that are considered to be more responsibly managed than their competitors - but may still be considered undesirable by some ethically minded investors.

THE RISKS

Currency: Because investments are made outside the UK, performance may be significantly affected by changes in exchange rates.