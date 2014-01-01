ii ACE 40: Lyxor Green Bond
WHY WE RECOMMEND IT
Experienced investment manager: Lyxor is a leading provider of passive, index-tracking funds.
Low index-tracking error: This index-tracking exchange traded fund has closely tracked the performance of its reference stock market index. This is the Solactive Green Bond EUR USD IG Index.
The fund is competitively priced: The ETF levies annual ongoing charges of 0.25%.
ETHICAL CRITERIA
ii ACE ethical style: Embraces. This means the index-tracking exchange traded fund adopts a targeted or proactive approach to ethical investing, in an effort to make a positive impact and/or environmental outcomes.
Fund EcoMarket category: Environmentally Themed. This applies to funds that significantly integrate environmental issues into their investment strategies, sometimes alongside ethical avoidance criteria. Their focus is often around longer term environmental and resource related issues.
How the fund is managed: The aim of the ETF is to track the Solactive Green Bond EUR USD IG Index, a benchmark of EUR and USD denominated investment-grade green bonds issued by sovereigns, supranationals, development banks and corporates.
Please be that aware that, although all of these funds have ethical criteria, their strategies vary. Some funds, particularly low cost and tracker funds, often invest in companies that are considered to be more responsibly managed than their competitors - but may still be considered undesirable by some ethically minded investors.
THE RISKS
Currency: Because investments are made outside the UK, performance may be significantly affected by changes in exchange rates.
|Information and data compiled to October 2020.
Risk warnings
The information we provide in the ACE 40 investments list does not constitute a "personal recommendation". You should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances and that the ethical style of the investment reflects your personal beliefs.
Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.
Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab.
If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor.
Any changes to the ii ACE 40 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii ACE 40 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii ACE 40 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii ACE 40 investments list.