ii ACE 40: Montanaro Better World
WHY WE RECOMMEND IT
Specialist strategy: The fund has a smaller company bias and incorporates strict criteria for positive impact.
Strong and successful investment process: An investment process that Montanaro Asset Management have been following long before the launch of the fund in April 2018.
ETHICAL CRITERIA
ii ACE ethical style: Embraces. This means the fund adopts a targeted or proactive approach to ethical investing, in an effort to make a positive impact and/or environmental outcomes.
Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Themed. This relates to funds that focus on sustainability-related issues and opportunities as part of their investment strategy, often alongside ethical criteria. Their focus is often around longer term societal and environmental trends.
How the fund is managed: The fund was launched in April 2018 and is managed by Charles Montanaro and Mark Rogers. They invest in small and mid-cap listed companies, which aim to help solving some of the world’s major challenges by supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Following a strict three-stage process the managers aim to establish if a company is making a good impact. This is done through a variety of screening tools and meeting company management regularly. The outcome is a concentrated portfolio or around 50 quality growth holdings, benchmarked against the MSCI World SMID index.
THE RISKS
Smaller companies: The fund has a smaller company bias which could lead to higher volatility during certain time periods.
Ethical screening: In certain market conditions, the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.
Style bias: Performance could deteriorate should growth investing go out of favour.
Currency: Because investments are made predominantly outside the UK, performance may be significantly affected by changes in exchange rates.
