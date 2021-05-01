Why we recommend it

Strong and successful investment process: An investment process that Montanaro Asset Management have been following long before the launch of the fund in November 2015.

Above market level of income: This is combined with very strong short and long-term performance against the Investment Association Europe (excluding UK) peer group.

Experienced and well-resourced management: The fund is managed by George Cooke and Alex Magni and supported by a team of analysts with a strong European background. Cooke, with 16 years’ experience in the industry, has been running the strategy for the past six years.

The fund is competitively priced: The ‘A’ share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.8%.

Ethical criteria

ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often-wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.

Fund EcoMarket category: ESG Plus. This relates to funds that have a strong ESG strategy plus SRI/ethical/stewardship-related activity.

How the fund is managed: The fund invests primarily in small and mid-cap companies quoted in the EU, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland that offer an attractive dividend yield or the potential for dividend growth. With an objective to achieve capital growth and income, the manager aims to invest in cash generative, well-managed, simple and profitable businesses with sustainable competitive advantages and hold them for the long term. There is an emphasis on earnings and dividend growth as well as the safety of dividends. The fund also avoids sectors such as Controversial Weapons, Tobacco, Gambling, Pornography, Alcohol and High Interest Rate Lending, excluding companies with 10% or more revenue exposure to these restricted business areas. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) has long been fully integrated into the investment process.

The risks

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions, the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.

Smaller companies: The fund has a smaller company bias which could lead to higher volatility during certain time periods.

Currency: Because investments are made predominantly outside the UK, performance may be significantly affected by changes in exchange rates.