ii ACE 40 - Syncona IT

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Focus on life sciences: Syncona is focused on founding, building and funding companies in innovative areas of science and is an established leader in cell and gene therapies.

Experienced and well-resourced investment team: Syncona is managed by a team with deep scientific and commercial expertise.

Solid performance: Over the longer term, the trust’s shares have performed well, but since its transformation to a fully-fledged life sciences company in December 2016, the net asset value has risen strongly.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Embraces. This means the investment trust adopts a targeted or proactive approach to ethical investing, in an effort to make a positive impact and/or environmental outcomes.

Fund EcoMarket category: Social Themed. These funds typically focus on ‘people issues’ (such as employment and basic necessities of life). Social themed fund managers focus significantly on societal benefits when analysing companies for investment.

How the investment trust is managed: The company is focused on investing in and building global leaders in life science. Its vision is to “deliver transformational treatments to patients in truly innovative areas of healthcare while generating superior returns for shareholders”.

THE RISKS

Unquoted holdings: The investment trust has a large proportion of assets under management in entities that are not listed on public exchanges.

Portfolio concentration: The trust aims to have a portfolio of 15-20 companies with strategic ownership positions.

Currency: Because some of the investee companies are subsequently listed on overseas exchanges, performance may be significantly affected by changes in exchange rates.

Net asset value: Shares of the investment trust may trade at a significant discount or a premium to net asset value for a variety of reasons, including the valuation of unlisted companies and market conditions. On a sale you could realise less than the net asset value.

Above average charges: This specialist investment trust levies annual ongoing charges of 1.4%. While the trust has high ongoing charges relative to other funds in its peer group, we believe the trust offers investors value for money when considering the expertise of the managers and its specialist nature.