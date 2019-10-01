ii ACE 30 - Unicorn UK Ethical Income Fund
|Asset Group
|Asset Sub-Group
|Investment Category
|Equities
|UK equity income
|Smaller company
|
WHY WE RECOMMEND IT
Experienced managers: Fraser Mackersie and Simon Moon have co-managed the fund since its launch in April 2016. Both have been with Unicorn since 2008.
The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘B’ accumulation share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.81%.
ETHICAL CRITERIA
ii ACE ethical style: Avoids. This means the fund simply screens out specific sectors considered to be unethical, or stocks whose environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores are below a certain threshold.
Fund EcoMarket category: Negative Ethical. This relates to funds that use clear, sometimes strict and extensive, negative ‘ethical’ screens as their core strategy. They may avoid a significant number of areas on ethical grounds (e.g. armaments, tobacco, gambling) or may focus on avoiding a smaller number of areas.
How the fund is managed: The fund aims to achieve an historic yield in excess of 110% of the FTSE All-Share index yield, over a three-year period, by investing primarily in UK companies which meet ethical guidelines, as defined by the fund’s authorised corporate director. Selection of such ethical equities will be undertaken on the basis of thorough company analysis, with ethical and socially responsible criteria reviewed at the point of investment and quarterly thereafter.
THE RISKS
Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude ethically screened sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.
Above-average volatility: The volatility profile is higher than the average fund in the peer group. The fund invests predominantly in medium and smaller-sized companies. It is comparatively small, with £33 million under management as at 31 March 2020.
Portfolio concentration: The fund has a concentrated portfolio compared with the FTSE All-Share index. The fund typically holds around 35 stocks.
|Information and data compiled to October 2020.
