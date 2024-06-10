Important information: The content posted by members within ii Community does not reflect the views of interactive investor and does not constitute professional financial advice. When you invest, your capital is at risk. See the ii Community terms for more information.
What is ii Community?
ii Community is a social trading network to connect with investors, talk about your investments and see how your portfolio compares to others.
It’s free to join and gives you the chance to be part of an active, supportive community. With public and private groups, you can link up with like-minded people and have real-time conversations about strategies, best performers, and new finds.
You can even follow ii's award-winning journalists, meaning you can always keep your finger on the pulse of the market.
Connect with other investors
You don’t always have to fly solo.
Build your own personalised newsfeed and make sure you can always find inspiration. See a post you like? Follow the member who posted it.
Create your own profile and username and start exploring. Search for specific members, stocks, funds and groups, and stay up to date with the latest trends.
Join groups and find inspiration
If you want to stay ahead of the curve and develop your skills as an investor, this is your space to fulfil your potential.
With ii Community's groups, you can join the discussion. Spark up a conversation with others in real time across groups and private messages.
It's your way to find investors to bounce ideas off and share your successes with. Other ii Community members can see your investments and you can see theirs, meaning you can exchange strategies and find ideas you might not have otherwise.
Keep your finger on the pulse
Arm yourself with the tools and insights you need.
Follow ii's award-winning journalists, see what they're talking about and comment, interact and discuss your thoughts with them.
And all the news you want to see is at your fingertips, too - right in the ii Community app for easy access. It allows you to constantly build your knowledge and develop your investing confidence.
Stay sharp with portfolio analysis
ii Community is packed to the brim with information and analysis you can use to keep you sharp.
Benchmark your portfolio against others, monitor your growth and get weekly performance reviews. You can even see clear, up-to-the-minute analysis of the sustainability of your portfolio.
Download and join ii Community today.
This is your investing community. You can join now for free and jump into the conversation immediately.
Just download the ii Community app from your app store of choice, sign in using your ii login details and start building your network. Who knows where it could lead?
About what you share: Other ii Community members can see what investments you hold in your portfolio. They cannot see how much your portfolio is worth or how much of a particular investment you hold in pounds and pence. They can only see which investments you hold and what percentage of your portfolio they make up.
ii Community shares your performance, buy and sell history, analysis and star rating to help you easily compare your portfolio to other members.
ii Community FAQs
If you have any questions about ii Community before you download and join us, we've got you covered.