Important information: The content posted by members within ii Community does not reflect the views of interactive investor and does not constitute professional financial advice. When you invest, your capital is at risk. See the ii Community terms for more information.
ii Community is a social trading network to connect with investors, talk about your investments and see how your portfolio compares to others.
It’s free to join and gives you the chance to be part of an active, supportive community. With public and private groups, you can link up with like-minded people and have real-time conversations about strategies, best performers, and new finds.
You can even follow ii's award-winning journalists, meaning you can always keep your finger on the pulse of the market.
If you want to stay ahead of the curve and develop your skills as an investor, this is your space to fulfil your potential.
With ii Community's groups, you can join the discussion. Spark up a conversation with others in real time across groups and private messages.
It's your way to find investors to bounce ideas off and share your successes with. Other ii Community members can see your investments and you can see theirs, meaning you can exchange strategies and find ideas you might not have otherwise.
You don’t always have to fly solo.
Build your own personalised newsfeed and make sure you can always find inspiration. See a post you like? Follow the member who posted it.
Create your own profile and username and start exploring. Search for specific members, stocks, funds and groups, and stay up to date with the latest trends.
Arm yourself with the tools and insights you need.
Follow ii's award-winning journalists, see what they're talking about and comment, interact and discuss your thoughts with them.
And all the news you want to see is at your fingertips, too - right in the ii Community app for easy access. It allows you to constantly build your knowledge and develop your investing confidence.
ii Community is packed to the brim with information and analysis you can use to keep you sharp.
Benchmark your portfolio against others, monitor your growth and get weekly performance reviews. You can even see clear, up-to-the-minute analysis of the sustainability of your portfolio.
This is your investing community. You can join now for free and jump into the conversation immediately.
Just download the ii Community app from your app store of choice, sign in your ii login details and start building your network. Who knows where it could lead?
About what you share: Other ii Community members can see what investments you hold in your portfolio. They cannot see how much your portfolio is worth or how much of a particular investment you hold in pounds and pence. They can only see which investments you hold and what percentage of your portfolio they make up.
ii Community shares your performance, buy and sell history, analysis and star rating to help you easily compare your portfolio to other members.
Social trading is a way to observe, interact with and learn from other investors. By sharing and comparing ideas with others in real time, you can develop your skills as an investor. Social trading can also be a great way to find investment inspiration and stay up to date with market trends.
ii Community is a platform designed for building a network of like-minded investors. You can share investment ideas and compare your portfolio performance with others.
By joining, you get access to a range of features, including:
Join groups and conversations all about investing
Follow and chat with ii’s investment experts
Personalise your feed with what you want to see
Stay up to date with market news
Track your portfolio with up-to-the-minute analysis
Existing ii customers can join ii Community today by simply downloading the app. Use any of the links on this page or search for ‘ii Community’ on your app store of choice.
Once you’ve downloaded the app and logged in using your current ii account details, you’ll see a prompt to create a unique account. This allows you to stay anonymous if you wish.
One benefit of ii Community is that you can connect with our expert editorial team. You can identify any ii staff members and posts by the blue tick verification next to their name. They also have the ii logo in their profile picture. That way, you know it’s official.
You can also find the ‘interactive investor’ company profile, which has the blue tick verification, too.
Protecting your personal data is something we take seriously. Your data is secured in the same way it is with your regular ii account, so you can be confident that we’re dedicated to keeping it safe.
The ii Community app lets you set up facial recognition or fingerprint login if you would like to add an extra layer of security.
To keep your investments safe and separate, you cannot buy and sell within the ii Community app. You have to log in to your account either via the ii website or app as you usually would.
But any trades you do make are automatically reflected in the ii Community app. This allows you to compare your portfolio performance with your connections.
