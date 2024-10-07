ii and Contract Eye: we'll keep your finances in sharp focus.

Tax benefits of a self-employed pension

The tax benefits of having a self-employed pension, like a SIPP, are many and varied. But the benefits you qualify for will depend on your personal circumstances and your type of business.

1 . Tax relief on your contributions

Tax relief for the self-employed

If you work freelance or are a contractor, and your pension contributions are from your taxable income, you'll receive tax relief at 20%. Pay £80 into your SIPP and it will be topped up with 20% tax relief from HMRC, turning your contribution into £100.

On top of this, you'll be able claim back further tax relief through your self-assessment tax return if you are a higher or additional rate taxpayer.

Tax relief for limited company owners

If you own a limited company, you can make contributions to your SIPP directly from your pre-taxed company income. This saves you paying tax and National Insurance on the money as income, and also saves the limited company employer’s National Insurance on the contribution.

This type of contribution also reduces your limited company’s profits and its corporation tax liability.

2 . Tax-efficient investment growth

Investments held in your SIPP can grow free of tax. There is no income tax or capital gains tax due on any investment growth or dividends while held in your pension.

3 . Tax-free lump sum

Once you reach the age of 55 (57 from 2028), you can take up to 25% of your pension tax-free (subject to a maximum of £268,275). This can be taken as one lump sum - or across many, if you wish.