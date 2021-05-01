Guide: How to complete the SIPP contributions form
Use this guide to learn how to complete the SIPP contributions form - it should all take less then 5 minutes.
Please remember, SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial advisor before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.
- Download an ii SIPP contribution form. You can type directly into the text boxes. Alternatively, you can print the form and fill it in by hand.
Complete Section 1 by entering your SIPP account details.
Complete Section 2 by entering your employer's details.
On page 3, complete the Single contributions section.
If your contribution will be deducted from your salary before tax, enter the amount of the contribution in the Single employer contribution – Gross box and we will not claim basic rate tax relief on the contribution.
If your contribution will be deducted from your salary after tax, enter the amount of the contribution in the Single employee contribution – Net box and we will claim basic rate tax relief on the contribution. Check with your employer if you are not sure if your contribution will be made before or after tax.
Enter your account holder’s declaration in Section 6.
Click on the links below to find out more about:
Annual allowance
Carry forward
Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA)
Please arrange for the contribution to be sent by bank transfer to the following account details:
Account name - Investor SIPP Trustees Limited
Account Number - 55095364
Sort Code - 60-60-05
Reference - SIPP Account Number + Surname
You will need to complete a separate form for each one-off contribution.
Send your completed form to us.
The quickest and easiest way to send your form to us is via secure message in your online account. Alternatively, you can return it by post to: Product Admin, interactive investor, 2nd floor, One Embankment, Neville Street, Leeds, LS1 4DW.
What to do next:
- You will need to Instruct Nasa Group to start your contributions.
You can do this by completing the Nasa Group Pensions Contributions Form.
Once instructed, the contributions will start from the agreed date.