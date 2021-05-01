Guide: How to complete the SIPP contributions form

On page 3, complete the Single contributions section.

If your contribution will be deducted from your salary before tax, enter the amount of the contribution in the Single employer contribution – Gross box and we will not claim basic rate tax relief on the contribution.

If your contribution will be deducted from your salary after tax, enter the amount of the contribution in the Single employee contribution – Net box and we will claim basic rate tax relief on the contribution. Check with your employer if you are not sure if your contribution will be made before or after tax.