ii Super 60 - FP Crux European Special Situations

Asset Group Asset Sub-Group Investment Category
Equities European equities Adventurous

Selection rationale:
Launched in 2009, this fund changed its name from Henderson European Special Situations when its managers, Richard Pease and James Milne, moved to Crux, which they co-founded in 2014. They stress their belief in investing for the long term and their conviction that time is the investor’s friend.

Capital protection is as important to them as achieving growth but they have certain investment principles they will not compromise. Pease and Milne’s approach involves four key criteria for stock selection. First, they look for companies with identifiable business strategies that have high barriers to entry and strong pricing power, enabling them to generate robust earnings with growth potential. Second, they seek sound businesses that are not highly capital intensive and where the return on capital employed exceeds the cost of capital. Ideally, companies should have strong free cash flow and higher than usual dividend yields. Third, they look for quality management, picking businesses whose management has proven track records and meaningful equity ownership of the company they manage. Finally, companies need to be on attractive valuations, so the managers focus on businesses that have relatively conservative valuations against the peer group and the market.

The strength of the managers’ stock-picking skills, exemplary record and interests that are directly aligned with fund holders – both managers invest their own money in the fund – make this a good choice.

