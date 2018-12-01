Interactive Investor Investment Committee
The Investment Committee is responsible for the investment governance of interactive investor, in particular to ensure that ii’s customers have access to the right investment products and are able to make informed decisions on investments that may be appropriate for them. It does this by ensuring that the company provides information on a range of investments that meet certain criteria.
Meeting quarterly, the committee makes sure that investors have access to all the relevant information they require. It also provides dedicated oversight, direction and guidance for the selection committee, who recommend the investments to be included in the Quickstart funds and ii Super 60.
The committee considers the best interests of the customer and works to ensure that any adverse impact against the six consumer outcomes outlined by the Financial Conduct Authority under its Fair Treatment of Customers expectations are discussed and managed appropriately.
Alex Kovach - Chief Commercial Officer
Alex joined interactive investor in 2015 as Chief Commercial Officer from Camelot, the UK’s national lottery provider, where he had served as Managing Director of Camelot Global Services (CGS) since 2010. He has broad commercial and general management experience with a focus on digital, consumer and early stage business start-ups and corporate ventures. Previously, Alex was CEO for International Development at Ladbrokes PLC and has worked for Shell and PwC. He was educated at Durham University and has an MBA from the INSEAD business school. Alex is married to Nicole and they have three year old twins. He has a passion for aviation and has a private pilot’s licence. His wife is from South Africa and they love South African wine.
Chris Horner - Head of Compliance
Chris has over 30 years’ experience working in financial services, having joined the industry shortly after the ‘Big Bang’. He has provided regulatory expertise and leadership within the compliance environments of a number of organisations, including Skipton Building Society and GE. Chris joined interactive investor in 2015, from Lloyds Banking Group.
Moira O'Neill – Head of Personal Finance
After more than 20 years in investment and personal finance journalism, including senior roles at Moneywise, Money Observer, and Investors Chronicle, Moira became head of personal finance at interactive investor in 2018. She is an investing columnist for the Financial Times, a winner of the Wincott Personal Finance Journalist of the Year, and has written two personal finance books: Finance at 40 and Saving and Investing for Your Children.
Rebecca O’Keeffe – Head of Investment
Rebecca has over 25 years’ experience in investment and personal finance, with extensive knowledge on global markets, macroeconomics and tax – including ISAs and SIPPs. A degree in Economics and Statistics was followed by over a decade working in the investment management industry before joining interactive investor in 2004. Rebecca is a regular contributor to national and specialist media including The Times, Telegraph, FT, Daily Mail and AFP.
John McLaughlin – Independent consultant
John is a non-executive member of the ii Board and a member of ii’s Investment Committee and Selection Committee. He brings considerable investment experience to ii, having worked at Schroders for 25 years until he retired in December 2017. During this period John held a variety of roles, including as managing director of the Tokyo office and later as global head of the Multi-Asset investment division. Alongside his responsibilities for ii, John currently sits as an independent director on the board of T. Rowe Price UK Limited as well as being a member on the investment committee of The King’s Fund.