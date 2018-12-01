Interactive Investor Investment Committee

The Investment Committee is responsible for the investment governance of interactive investor, in particular to ensure that ii’s customers have access to the right investment products and are able to make informed decisions on investments that may be appropriate for them. It does this by ensuring that the company provides information on a range of investments that meet certain criteria.

Meeting quarterly, the committee makes sure that investors have access to all the relevant information they require. It also provides dedicated oversight, direction and guidance for the selection committee, who recommend the investments to be included in the Quickstart funds and ii Super 60.

The committee considers the best interests of the customer and works to ensure that any adverse impact against the six consumer outcomes outlined by the Financial Conduct Authority under its Fair Treatment of Customers expectations are discussed and managed appropriately.