How we avoid conflicts of interest when selecting our rated products
Interactive investor has strict rules around personal investing by employees. It has additional rules that apply to employees or contractors who are involved in the research and production of research recommendations, presented through investment articles, rated funds (such as the Super 60), or model portfolios.
Members and attendees of the firm’s investment governance arrangements (including both Executive and Board level committees) and who are privy to decision making related to new and changed recommendations are restricted from Personal Account Trading in any instrument that is the subject of those recommendations. Dealing restrictions apply from the date any such member or attendee is given or is otherwise made aware of the research recommendation and expires five working days following publication.
In addition, in advance of any Personal Account Trading, they have to make a positive declaration in writing to the Compliance Department, which confirms that the trade does not create any conflict of interest or unfair advantage over ii’s customers.
List of rated products held by members and attendees of ii’s Investment Selection Committee (September 2020):
- Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Investment Trust
- BMO Commercial Property Investment Trust
- BMO Global Smaller
- BMO Responsible Global Equity
- Capital Gearing
- City of London Investment Trust
- Conbrio Sanford Deland UK Buffettology
- F&C Investment Trust
- Fidelity Global Dividend Fund
- Fundsmith Equity
- Fundsmith Sustainable Equity
- JP Morgan Emerging Markets
- Jupiter Strategic Bond
- Liontrust Special Situations
- Man GLG UK Income Professional Acc C
- Murray International Investment Trust
- Pacific Assets Investment Trust
- Royal London Sustainable Leaders
- Scottish Mortgage investment trust
- Standard Life Private Equity
- Syncona Investment Trust
- TR European Growth Investment Trust
- TR Property Investment Trust
- Utilico Emerging Markets Trust
- Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity
- Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity