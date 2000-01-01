Investment Strategy

The Company aims to build a diversified portfolio of equity investments in entities owning infrastructure businesses and assets. The company seeks investment opportunities globally, but with a focus on Europe, North America and Asia. The equity investments of the Company will often comprise share capital and related shareholder loans (or other financial instruments that are not shares but that, in combination with shares, are similar in substance). The Company may also invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.