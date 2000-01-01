Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Inc Inv Ord (TSE:FAP)
Trust Info
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- Currency
- ISINCK0012422947
Investment Strategy
The Companys Investment objective is to obtain current income and may also achieve incidental capital appreciation. In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company may invest up to 80% of its total assets in Asian debt securities, and may be denominated in an Asian Country currency or in Australian, New Zealand or U.S. dollars. At least 20% of the Companys total assets will be invested in Australian debt securities.