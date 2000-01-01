Investment Strategy

The Funds investment objective is to seek current income. It may also achieve incidental capital appreciation. To achieve its investment objective, the Fund may invest up to 80% of its total assets in Asian debt securities, and may be denominated in an Asian Country currency or in Australian, New Zealand or U.S. dollars. Asian Countries include China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, and such other countries on the Asian continent approved for investment by the Board of Directors upon the recommendation of the Investment Manager. At least 20% of the Funds total assets will be invested in Australian debt securities.