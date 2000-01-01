Investment Strategy

The Company aims to maximise total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio made up predominantly of smaller quoted companies (with a market capitalisation of up to approximately US$1.5 billion at the time of investment) in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan by following the investment policy described below. When it is in shareholders’ interests to do so, the Company reserves the right to participate in the rights issue of an investee company notwithstanding that the market capitalisation of that investee may exceed the stated ceiling.