Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF)
Trust Info
- Market Cap$0.000m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- Currency
- ISINUS0030111035
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of Australian companies listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. Its secondary objective is current income, which will be derived from dividends and interest on Australian corporate and governmental securities. The Fund will invest at least 80% ot its net assets in equity securities including common stock, preferred stock and convertible stock of Australian companies listed on the ASX.