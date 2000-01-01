Investment Strategy

The Funds primary investment objective is to seek high current dividend income, more than 50% of which qualifies for the reduced federal income tax rates. The Fund also focuses on long-term growth of capital as secondary investment objective. The Fund expects to invest at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of domestic and foreign corporations that pay dividends. The Fund expects to invest in securities of both the U.S. and non - U.S. issuers. Investments will include primarily common stocks, although the Fund may, from time to time, also invest in real estate investment trusts, preferred stocks, exchange traded funds and securities convertible into exchangeable for common stocks, such as convertible debt.The Fund will attempt to provide high current dividend income and growth of capital using strategies focused on Dividend Capture, Value and Growth.