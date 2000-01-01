Investment Strategy

The fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in the equity and, to a lesser extent, debt securities of domestic and foreign issuers which are principally engaged in the real estate industry or real estate financing or which control significant real estate assets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund expects to invest in the securities of issuers in 10 to 30 countries. The Fund seeks to provide income without regard to whether any income generated by dividends qualifies for the reduced US federal income tax rates. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its managed assets in illiquid securities. The Fund limits its investments in countries that are considered emerging markets to no more than 35% of the Funds managed assets at any one time. The Fund expects to invest between 50% and 80% of its managed assets in the securities of non-US issuers. The Fund expects to pursue a dividend capture program in an attempt to boost current income