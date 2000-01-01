Investment Strategy

The Funds primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in any combination of the following credit obligations and related instruments: (i) Senior Loans (including those that, at the time of investment, are rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (a NRSRO) or are unrated but deemed by an Avenue Manager to be of comparable quality; these types of below investment grade instruments are commonly known as junk securities and are regarded as predominantly speculative with respect to the issuers capacity to pay interest and repay principal); (ii) second lien or other subordinated or unsecured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt (including those that, at the time of investment, could be considered junk securities as described above); (iii) other debt obligations, including high-yield, high-risk obligations (i.e., instruments that are commonly known as junk securities as described above); (iv) structured products, including collateralized debt and loan obligations (collectively, structured products) that provide long or short exposure to other credit obligations; (v) swaps and other derivative instruments (including credit default, total return, index and interest rate swaps, options, forward contracts, futures contracts and options on futures contracts) that provide long or short exposure to other credit obligations; and (vi) short-term debt securities such as U.S. government securities, commercial paper and other money market instruments and cash equivalents (including shares of money market funds).