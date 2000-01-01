Aberdeen New Thai Ord (LSE:ANW)

Investment trust
  • Market Cap£89.238m
  • OCF1.28%
  • AIC sectorCountry Specialists: Asia Pacific
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0000059971

Investment Strategy

To provide shareholders with a high level of long-term, above-average capital growth through investment in Thailand. The Board seeks opportunities for investors to benefit from the development of the broader Thai economy and the growing exposure to other regional markets that offer exciting opportunities such as Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam.

