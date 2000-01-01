Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust Ord (LSE:ASEI)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£205.469m
  • OCF0.91%
  • AIC sectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0006039597

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide shareholders with an above average income while also providing real growth in capital and income. The majority of investments will be in a diversified portfolio mainly of quoted UK equities which will normally comprise between 50 and 70 individual equity holdings.

Latest ASEI news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

ASEI Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .