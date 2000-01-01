Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust Ord (LSE:ASEI)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£205.469m
- OCF0.91%
- AIC sectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- Currency
- ISINGB0006039597
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to provide shareholders with an above average income while also providing real growth in capital and income. The majority of investments will be in a diversified portfolio mainly of quoted UK equities which will normally comprise between 50 and 70 individual equity holdings.