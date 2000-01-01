Investment Strategy

The primary investment objective is high current dividend income, with a secondary focus on long-term growth of capital. It will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign and domestic companies that pay dividends. The Fund will attempt to provide high current dividend income and growth of capital using strategies focused on Dividend Capture, Value and Growth. It seeks to provide dividend income without regard to whether the dividends qualify for the reduced federal income tax rates applicable to qualified dividends under the Internal Revenue Code. It may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities in emerging markets. It may engage in short sales of securities for investment or hedging purposes. It may also short sell individual stocks.