Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (ASLIT) is to provide Ordinary Shareholders with a high level of income, with the potential for income and capital growth, and to provide Zero Dividend Preference (ZDP) Shareholders with a pre-determined final capital entitlement of 127.25p on the planned winding up date of 1 July 2024. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by small UK quoted companies. .