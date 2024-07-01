Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024 (LSE:ASIZ)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£51.605m
  • OCF1.18%
  • AIC sectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupAberforth Partners
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYPBD519

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (ASLIT) is to provide Ordinary Shareholders with a high level of income, with the potential for income and capital growth, and to provide Zero Dividend Preference (ZDP) Shareholders with a pre-determined final capital entitlement of 127.25p on the planned winding up date of 1 July 2024. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by small UK quoted companies. .

