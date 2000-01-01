abrdn Equity Income Trust Ord (LSE:AEI)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£180.126m
  • OCF1.01%
  • AIC sectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupStandard Life
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0006039597

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide shareholders with an above average income while also providing real growth in capital and income. It will invest in a diversified portfolio consisting mainly of quoted UK equities which will normally comprise between 50 and 70 individual equity holdings.

