abrdn Latin American Income Fund Ord (LSE:ALAI)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£26.615m
  • OCF2.22%
  • AIC sectorLatin America
  • Manager Groupabrdn
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00B44ZTP62

Investment Strategy

The Company aims to provide private and institutional investors with exposure to the above average long-term capital growth prospects of Latin America combined with an attractive yield. The Company invests in: companies listed on stock exchanges in the Latin American region; Latin American securities (such as ADRs and GDRs) listed on international stock exchanges; companies listed on international exchanges that derive significant revenues or profits from the Latin American region; and debt issued by governments and companies in the Latin American region.

