Trust Info
- Market Cap£26.615m
- OCF2.22%
- AIC sectorLatin America
- Manager Groupabrdn
- Currency
- ISINJE00B44ZTP62
Investment Strategy
The Company aims to provide private and institutional investors with exposure to the above average long-term capital growth prospects of Latin America combined with an attractive yield. The Company invests in: companies listed on stock exchanges in the Latin American region; Latin American securities (such as ADRs and GDRs) listed on international stock exchanges; companies listed on international exchanges that derive significant revenues or profits from the Latin American region; and debt issued by governments and companies in the Latin American region.