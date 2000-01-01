Investment Strategy

The Company aims to provide private and institutional investors with exposure to the above average long-term capital growth prospects of Latin America combined with an attractive yield. The Company invests in: companies listed on stock exchanges in the Latin American region; Latin American securities (such as ADRs and GDRs) listed on international stock exchanges; companies listed on international exchanges that derive significant revenues or profits from the Latin American region; and debt issued by governments and companies in the Latin American region.