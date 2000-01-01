abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Ord (LSE:APEO)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£787.181m
  • OCF6.14%
  • AIC sectorPrivate Equity
  • Manager Groupabrdn
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0030474687

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to achieve long-term total returns through holding a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and direct investments into private companies alongside private equity managers, a majority of which will have a European focus.

