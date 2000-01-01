abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Ord (LSE:SLPE)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap£799.481m
- OCF6.14%
- AIC sectorPrivate Equity
- Manager Groupabrdn
- Currency
- ISINGB0030474687
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to achieve long-term total returns through holding a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and direct investments into private companies alongside private equity managers, a majority of which will have a European focus.