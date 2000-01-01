Investment Strategy

The portfolio is invested in equities and high income and fixed interest securities in order to achieve its investment objectives. It is the aim of the Company to provide both income and capital growth predominantly through investment of approximately 70% to 80% of the portfolio in smaller capitalised United Kingdom companies admitted to the Official List of the United Kingdom Listing Authority and traded on the London Stock Exchange or traded on AIM. The Company also aims to further enhance income for Shareholders by investing approximately 30% of its assets in high yielding securities which will be predominantly fixed interest securities but may include up to 15% of the portfolio in high yielding investment company shares.