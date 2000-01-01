Adams Ord (LSE:ADA)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£4.128m
- OCF6.55%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Biotechnology & Healthcare
- Manager GroupAdams PLC
- Currency
- ISINIM00B986V543
Investment Strategy
The Board is seeking to acquire interests in special situation investment opportunities that have an element of distress, dislocation, dysfunction or other special situation attributes and that they perceive to be undervalued. The principal focus is in the small to middle-market capitalisation sectors in the UK or Europe, but the directors will also consider possible special situation opportunities anywhere in the world if they believe there is an opportunity to generate added value for shareholders.