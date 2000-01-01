Adams Ord (LSE:ADA)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£4.128m
  • OCF6.55%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Biotechnology & Healthcare
  • Manager GroupAdams PLC
  • Currency
  • ISINIM00B986V543

Investment Strategy

The Board is seeking to acquire interests in special situation investment opportunities that have an element of distress, dislocation, dysfunction or other special situation attributes and that they perceive to be undervalued. The principal focus is in the small to middle-market capitalisation sectors in the UK or Europe, but the directors will also consider possible special situation opportunities anywhere in the world if they believe there is an opportunity to generate added value for shareholders.

Latest ADA news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

ADA Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .