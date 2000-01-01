Investment Strategy

The Funds investment objective is to provide total return, through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets (as defined herein) in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 60% of its Managed Assets in convertible securities and up to 40% of its Managed Assets in lower grade, non-convertible income securities, although the portion of the Funds assets invested in convertible securities and non-convertible income securities will vary from time to time consistent with the Funds investment objective, changes in equity prices and changes in interest rates and other economic and market factors. Because the convertible securities in which the Fund will invest also may be lower grade securities, under normal market conditions the Advisor anticipates that approximately 70% of the Funds Managed Assets will be invested in lower grade securities, although all of the Funds assets may from time to time be invested in lower grade securities.