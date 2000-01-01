Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to deliver an attractive total return to Shareholders from investing predominantly in a portfolio of smaller commercial properties in the United Kingdom. In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company will invest in freehold and leasehold properties across the whole spectrum of the commercial property sector (office properties, retail warehouses, high street retail and industrial/warehouse properties) to achieve a balanced portfolio with a diversified tenant base. The Company intends to acquire smaller commercial properties.