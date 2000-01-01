Africa Opportunity Ord (LSE:AOF)
Trust Info
- Market Cap$42.290m
- OCF2.41%
- AIC sectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupAfrica Opportunity Partners
- Currency
- ISINKYG012921048
Investment Strategy
To achieve consistent capital growth and income through investment in value, arbitrage, and special situations opportunities derived from the continent of Africa. The Company therefore may invest in securities issued by, or economic interests created by, companies domiciled outside Africa which conduct significant business activities within Africa. The Group will have the ability to invest in a wide range of asset classes including real estate interests, equity, quasi-equity or debt instruments and debt issued by African sovereign states and government entities.