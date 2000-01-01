Albion Enterprise VCT Ord (LSE:AAEV)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£71.913m
  • OCF2.83%
  • AIC sectorVCT Generalist
  • Manager GroupAlbion Ventures
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B1G3LR35

Investment Strategy

The Company will invest in a broad portfolio of higher growth businesses across a variety of sectors of the UK economy including higher risk technology companies. Allocation of assets will be determined by the investment opportunities which become available but efforts will be made to ensure that the portfolio is diversified both in terms of sector and stage of maturity of company.

