Albion Technology & Gen VCT Ord (LSE:AATG)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£87.764m
- OCF2.80%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupAlbion Ventures
- Currency
- ISINGB0005581672
Investment Strategy
The Company will invest in a broad portfolio of unquoted growth and technology businesses. Allocation of assets will be determined by the investment opportunities which become available but efforts will be made to ensure that the portfolio is diversified in terms of sectors and stages of maturity of portfolio companies.